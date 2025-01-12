Is it Possible to Build Muscle by Walking?

Increasing muscle mass requires more than just strength training. Even walking correctly can help you achieve your goal!

Do not self-medicate!

In our articles, we collect the latest scientific data and opinions of authoritative experts in the field of health. But remember: only a doctor can make a diagnosis and prescribe treatment.

Walking is our most regular form of exercise. For some people who may have trouble lifting weights or doing intense cardio, walking is the only form of activity that can be maintained regularly. But does it have the same benefits as more strenuous exercise, such as building muscle mass?

Can Walking Build Muscle?

Walking is primarily considered a form of low-intensity cardiovascular exercise. It generally does not cause significant changes in muscle mass or tone. But walking falls into the category of endurance exercise, which allows the activation of “slow” muscle fibers. It is primarily used during periods of monotonous activity at low impact. People may notice a slight increase in the size of their leg muscles after walking – the legs swell to absorb nutrients and remove waste products such as lactic acid.

This may explain why your calves may feel bigger after a regular walk around your local park, but their permanent size won’t change even after a few days of training. However, keep walking regularly for long enough to help you maintain healthy muscle tone. A 2018 study from Nagoya University found that muscle quality improved in 31 participants after 10 weeks of regular 30-minute walking sessions.

However, there is a way to turn walking into a workout that will increase muscle size. For example, you can alternate regular walking with “power walking” by doing deep lunges, or stopping at certain intervals and doing a few exercises. In addition, you can increase the load by using weights or vests.