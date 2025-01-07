19 Xiaomi Smartphones That will Lose Support in 2025 Have Been Revealed

In 2025, many Xiaomi, Redmi, and POCO devices will reach end-of-life (EOL) and will no longer receive updates. For some, the last major update will be Android 14-based HyperOS 2 , while others will have to settle for security updates only.

The list of devices that will receive the HyperOS 2 update in spring 2025 is as follows:

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE Xiaomi 11T Pro Xiaomi 11T Mi 11 Ultra Mi 11 Mi 11 Pro

The following smartphones will not receive HyperOS 2 before support ends:

Redmi Note 11 SE POCO M4 5G Redmi 10 5G Redmi 11 Prime 5G Redmi 10C Redmi Pad Redmi Note 11S Redmi Note 11 Redmi Note 11S 5G Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G POCO M4 Pro POCO X4 Pro 5G

After support ends, devices will no longer receive security updates and new features from future software versions. However, users will be able to continue using their devices or installing custom firmware.

Thus, the end of an era is coming for the above-mentioned Xiaomi, Redmi and POCO models. Users can upgrade to new models, such as the Xiaomi 15 or Redmi K70 , for which the developers promise longer support.